Crown Princess Victoria stuns in matching maroon tassel accessories in Sarajevo Tassel accessories are here to stay!

Colour-matching can be difficult at the best of times, but nailing an outfit that is the exact same red wine hue is an incredibly impressive feat. That's precisely what Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden managed to achieve during her visit to Sarajevo on Wednesday, where she met with Members of Bosnia and Herzegovina's tripartite presidency. It is part of her and Prince Daniel's official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina which aims to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Pictured in an all-maroon ensemble, right down to her gorgeous accessories, the 42-year-old wore a simple deep red Andiata top, featuring a bow tied behind her back, tucked into a pair of wide-legged trousers. The outfit also comes in another two colourways, in classic black or black with a white print, but we're loving her autumnal red colour. She kept warm in some wintery Stinaa J heeled boots and carried a leather shoulder bag, but it was her accessories that really caught our eye.

With her dark hair pulled away from her face, the silver and maroon tasseled earrings and matching long beaded necklace were firmly on show. It is not known where Victoria's eye-catching earrings are from, but we have found a similar pair by New Look for just £4.99!

Tassel earrings have been a popular accessory for a couple of years, but we love it when royals jazz up their outfits with a pair. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a gorgeous silver version from Kate Spade in 2017, and Duchess of Sussex showed that they still very much in fashion as she was pictured adding a pop of colour to her simple white outfit with some red Madewell earrings during her royal tour of South Africa.

Speaking of statement accessories, the Swedish royal has never been afraid to wear a bold necklace or headband. Both herself and Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in some seriously stylish headgear for the opening of parliament in Stockholm back in September. Victoria opted for a white and navy bow headband that at the front of her head in a sixties style, while Sofia wore one with a large maroon bow resting on a neat chignon - the latter would match perfectly with Victoria's current outfit, don't you think?

