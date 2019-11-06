How Princess Diana inspired this season's statement sleeve trend How do you wear yours?

You may have noticed, but the statement sleeve is literally EVERYWHERE this season. There's the bell sleeve, faux fur sleeve, off-the-shoulder sleeve, split sleeve, mesh sleeve, balloon sleeve and one of our favourites, the puff sleeve. We've also seen this style on the runway in shows from Alessandra Rich and Richard Quinn. The whole puff sleeve look is not new – it was huge in the 80s on the likes of Dynasty's Alexis Carrington and pop's Kylie Minogue. Perhaps the original fan of the statement sleeve was the late Princess Diana, who showcased many variations during the 80s.

From short, puff-sleeved blouses to balloon sleeved dresses and all kinds of shoulder-padded outfits, Diana was the Queen of the sleeve. We can't help feeling the Princess kick-started the global trend for the statement sleeve look and here we are again in 2019 with the 80s take two.

There are some gorgeous lookalike pieces on the high street right now. Very have a whole host of funky statement sleeve tops in their winter collection – we're loving this deep pink blouse with its puff sleeves.

SHOP!: Printed blouse, £40, Very

And how sweet is this polka dot puff-sleeved organza top from Michelle Keegan's Very range?

SHOP! Spot organza top, £35, Very

This white mesh sleeved top from River Island is perfect for a night on the town too.

SHOP! White puff sleeve top, £25, River Island

This gathered-neck blouse will become a wardrobe staple.

SHOP! Toteme crepe blouse, £275, Net-a-Porter

This gorgeous floral number is the perfect weekend wardrobe addition.

SHOP! Floral print ruffle blouse, £35, Topshop

Last but not least, this draped blouse is comfortable and will work with your existing wardrobe. So 80s!

SHOP! Draped satin wrap blouse, £55, & Other Stories

We're feeling a Diana revival coming on...

