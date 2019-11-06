The Duchess of Cornwall is girly in a pretty pink coat - with a crystallised poppy On Wednesdays, Prince Charle's wife wears pink...

The Duchess of Cornwall braved the cold on Wednesday and joined her husband the Prince of Wales at Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment. Sampling some of the delicacies and meeting workers, Charles and Camilla looked in great spirits, and we have to say, we are loving the mother-of-two's beautiful pink coat! Leaving her regular navy blue and black offerings at home, the pastel, mid-length design looked cosy yet stylish, with wide pickets and large lapels. Pinned to her collar was a Remembrance poppy - that appeared to have been embellished. She accessorised with a pink scarf, black boots and a pair of leather gloves.

The last time the 72-year-old wore this fabulous outerwear staple was in 2018 when she visited an airbase near Chippenham. As patron of Wiltshire Air Ambulance, Camilla thanked staff and described how she has seen first-hand the work of flying paramedics.

Her pastel pink tweed dress coat was just the ticket - especially as she added a pair of black knee-high suedette boots and simple jewellery. Many compared her to John F. Kennedy's wife Jackie Onassis in the outfit - the First Lady loved dress coats in pastel colours and pink was one of her favourite colours.

Charles and Camilla last visited the Swiss Cottage Farmers' Market in 2000.The market has since moved locations and is now situated next to the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, of which HRH Princess Alexandra is Patron.

It opened in 1999 and is the organisation’s only mid-week produce market with a wide variety of local produce from farmers' and artisan food producers, including greens and leaves from Wild Country Organics, heritage apples from Perry Court Farm, and cuts of free-range pork and rare breed meat from March House Farm.

