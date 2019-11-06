Victoria Beckham approves of this Queen wearing her designs VB also has the royal sign of approval

Victoria Beckham's designer label is no stranger to royal fans. From the Duchess of Sussex and the Countess of Wessex to reality royalty Kim Kardashian and pop royalty J-Lo, Victoria's label has been worn by royals and celebrities alike throughout its 10 years in business. And now a Queen has stepped out wearing it - Spain's monarch, Queen Letizia. Attending the 10th anniversary of Princess of Girona Foundation on Tuesday the always stylish Queen Letizia wore her very first Victoria Beckham outfit and she looked stunning. And we're not the only ones who approved of The Queen's look...

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening, former Spice Girl Victoria shared her public approval of Queen Letizia in her co-ord. The mum-of-four uploaded a picture of the style star sporting the leopard print ensemble. Victoria wrote: "Beautiful family and Queen Letizia looking stylish in one of my favourite VB dresses." We couldn't agree more, Victoria.

Letizia sported VB's matching leopard print set which consisted of the silk midi skirt and printed silk shirt. The navy blue and white leopard print shirt comes with long sleeves and a high collar making it perfect for this colder months. The matching VB maxi skirt comes with the same print but in a gorgeous asymmetric design. The figure-flattering skirt comes with a wrapped style front as well as being high waisted and hiding a concealed zip detail to enhance its flattering structure. The mum-of-two added the perfect pop of colour to the outfit with a pair of bright red Carolina Herrera suede slingback pumps which brought the whole look together.

The brunette beauty went for her usual look of glowing skin, a brown smoky eye and lashings of mascara with a touch of kohl eyeliner. Letizia also went for a nude-pink lip to lighten the makeup look and wore her glossy locks blow-dried straight.

Queen Letizia is known for being a style icon who can perfectly mix high-end and high-street fashion. The 47-year-old is a big fan of the high-street store Zara which she has been seen wearing on multiple occasions. Most recently Leitiza was seen in a gorgeous tweed dress from Zara that was on sale for just £20 at the time of her wearing it. She has also been seen in pieces from ASOS and Topshop which have been perfectly styled with high-end additions - now we are just patiently awaiting a VB and highstreet combo from the Spanish Queen that we can copy.

