Crown Princess Victoria looked regal rocking a diamond tiara at Stockholm's Royal Palace

We all love when the royals step out in public as it gives us the opportunity to take style tips, but we can't help getting particularly excited when they wear something that only a royal can get away with. We're talking about tiaras, and Crown Princess Victoria has wowed fans as she stepped out in a gorgeous diamond one as she attended an official dinner in Stockholm.

With her dark hair styled into an elegant wide bun, the Six Button Tiara was on full view as the 42-year-old was pictured arriving at the banquet with husband Prince Daniel. The gorgeous sparkly headpiece features two diamond bands at the base and, as the name suggests, six round diamond clusters that sit on top.

While she always looks immaculate in her carefully chosen outfits, the Swedish royal looked radiant as she matched her tiara with diamond dangly earrings and a gorgeous silver stitched gown, complete with a belt around her waist, keyhole neckline and a split up the front. She paired it with metallic heels and ensured all eyes remained on her dress with her simple makeup, which consisted of dewy skin, a swipe of black mascara along her lashes and pink lips.

And she wasn't the only one to show off her stunning jewellery collection. Princess Sofia, 34, also wore a variation of her wedding gift tiara with her forest green ensemble, while Queen Silvia, 75, looked regal in a deep red lace dress and the Connaught Diamond Tiara, which was the first one she wore in public. Is there any better way to command attention in a room than by wearing one of these stunning tiaras?

She wore the Connaught Diamond Tiara at the Nobel Prize gala in 2015

"Tonight, the King and Queen gave a representation dinner at the Royal Palace. Invited were representatives from the diplomatic corps, parliament, government, science, sports, business and culture as well as people whom the King family met during their travels in the country," explained the royals' official Instagram page. It continued to describe the evening in more detail, even down to the decadent meal the royals enjoyed. From the appetizer of creamy pumpkin soup with black truffle to the fried wild duck breast with blackcurrant cream sauce and the cheesecake with lemon sorbet, it sounds like it was a banquet fit for royalty.

