Kate Middleton graciously laughs as she almost trips in high heels - video

The Duchess of Cambridge had a near-miss as she left the Troubadour White City Theatre in west London on Tuesday. Kate, 37, appeared to trip, as she made her way to the car, but luckily, she and husband Prince William saw the funny side and they were spotted exchanging giggles.

Her Gianvito Rossi heels seemed to be the culprit for the misstep, but as ever, the Duchess kept her composure as she said goodbye to her hosts. She teamed her pumps with a checked Smythe jacket, a white top and cropped burgundy trousers from Joseph.

Kate's foot appeared to slip out of her shoe

William and Kate were at Shout’s Crisis Volunteer celebration event, where they met mental health campaigners and supporters. The 24/7 text message support service was launched by the Cambridges and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in May 2019.

It's not the time that Kate has handled a shoe mishap – in February 2018, she maintained her poise as she got her heel stuck in a grate, during a visit to a new Action on Addiction treatment centre in Essex. She also handled a similar experience, like a pro, during the St Patrick's Day parade in 2013, but luckily William was there to lend a hand as Kate freed her shoe. We've all been there…

William lends a hand as Kate frees her heel from a grate, in 2013

On Friday 15 November, the Duchess, as patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices, will visit the charity's new hospice 'The Nook' in Norfolk. Kate will meet children and families being supported by EACH and will unveil a plaque to officially open the new site. The mum-of-three helped to launch EACH's £10m Nook Appeal in 2014 to raise funds for a new state-of-the-art children's hospice to replace their old facility at Quidenham.

