Kate Middleton loves this £970 blazer so much she has it in three colours The Duchess is a huge fan of the style

The Duchess of Cambridge loves a smart workwear outfit, and never more than when she’s wearing a blazer over trousers or a skirt. Top of her fashion list is the Smythe blazer she wore for an engagement on Tuesday - but it’s not the first time she’s pledged her allegiance to the Canadian brand. Kate has been wearing the Smythe Duchess blazer for years now - and the investment buy could be worth its weight in gold.

The classic, one-button Duchess style has been worn in both navy and khaki by Kate. She first wore the blue in 2011, ahead of the royal visit to Canada and the USA.

Since then, she’s been pictured in the same one at the London Olympics in 2012 and the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Duchess blazer, £972, Smythe @ FarFetch

She then wore the green blazer during an engagement on the royal Canadian tour in 2016

The original style name was ‘One Button Blazer’ - but the company renamed it the ‘Duchess Blazer’ after Kate was first seen in it in 2011.

Duchess blazer, £972, Smythe @ FarFetch

On the most recent outing, she wore the Prince of Wales check version for the first time with a pair of burgundy cropped trousers from Joseph, as well as black block heel shoes. The style has, predictably, already sold out online, but we’re keeping an eye out as it’s likely to be restocked.

In the meantime, Farfetch currently has a similar style from Smythe available to shop:

Checked blazer, £1,1112, Smythe @ FarFetch

We predict we’ll be seeing the Duchess wear this timeless buy again in the near future...

