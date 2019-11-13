Princess Beatrice steps out in her favourite Topshop party dress

On Tuesday, Princess Beatrice appeared at the Big Change event in London. Prince Andrew's daughter founded Big Change along with six friends and the charity identifies and supports charitable projects throughout the UK that improve the lives of young people. Taking to the stage to give a speech, the Queen's granddaughter looked incredible in her Topshop geometric fit-and-flare dress which has been one of her go-to dresses in her wardrobe. The monochrome design is super-flattering and can be dressed up or down. It's clearly one of the royal's favourites - she has worn it many times before. You can't deny that royals love to recycle their favourite pieces. We all have that little black dress in our wardrobes that we turn to, and this is clearly one of B's. Also in attendance at the event was Richard Branson's daughter Holly, who uploaded some snaps.

Beatrice looked lovely at the Big Change event

The daughter of Sarah, Duchess of York can't get enough of high street store Topshop. Back in October, she looked as stylish as ever at the high society wedding of Prince Jean-Christophe Napoleon Bonaparte and his bride Countess Olympia von und zu Arco-Zinneberg in Paris. Dressing to impress, the redhead stole the show in a £1,375 floral silk-satin tea dress with a Peter Pan collar by The Vampire's Wife and she paired it with a pale blue Topshop trench coat.

GET THE LOOK! £28.16, Rotita

And it's not just Beatrice! Little sister Princess Eugenie has many Topshop staples she re-wears, including an olive green shift dress she rocked at the Tate Young Patrons event in 2018.

MORE: Could this be Princess Beatrice's second wedding dress?

The £55 past season buy from 2015 is still as on trend today as it was four years ago, proving if you shop carefully, picking classic items, you can wear much of your wardrobe in years to come.

READ: Princess Beatrice is the epitome of jacket goals in a fancy Zara tweed number

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.