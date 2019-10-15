The Duchess of Cambridge stuns in traditional 'kurta' during school visit in Pakistan Kate looked incredible in the country's capital city, Islamabad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have begun a packed schedule of appearances in Pakistan and Kate is already showing off a stunning tour wardrobe. Stepping out at a school in central Islamabad, the capital city of Pakistan, Kate greeted school children wearing a periwinkle kurta - a loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - with hand-embroidered detailing, which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan. She completed her look with suede low-block heeled shoes in tan from New Look, costing just £23.99. Although the shade has since sold out, you can pick up the black or navy version online now.

Choosing to keep her accessories and makeup to a minimum, the 37-year-old opted for drop earrings by Zeen, which retail for just £6, and her striking sapphire engagement ring.

Her hair was blow-dried to perfection (of course), her skin was glowing and sunkissed and her lashes were long and voluminous. She finished with a nude lip.

Naturally, the Duke was looking equally dapper by her side. He chose a smart but casual look, wearing a light blue shirt left unbuttoned at the neck and dark blue trousers. He was seen sweetly cracking jokes with the kids during the visit.

Flattering and smart, the look perfectly complemented Kate's arrival outfit on Monday. The mother-of-three stepped off the plane at Rawalpindi's Nur Khan Airbase on Monday wearing a turquoise shalwar kameez (or salwar kameez), a traditional tunic-and-trousers ensemble, which was created by her go-to London-based designer, Catherine Walker. She teamed her bespoke outfit with nude Rupert Sanderson heels, a matching clutch, and a pair of glittering drop-down earrings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were at the school to meet with pupils aged from four to 18 and hear how they are benefitting from the Teach for Pakistan programme, a fast-track teacher training programme modelled on the UK’s Teach First scheme. Tonight the couple will attend a glamorous evening reception at Pakistan’s National Monument. We can’t wait to see what Kate has chosen to wear to the occasion. We’re hoping for a show-stopping floor-length number.

