Kate Middleton is the height of elegance in turquoise dress and trousers for Pakistan arrival The royal looked stylish on day one of the royal tour

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived in Pakistan on their five-day trip to the country. Fresh from their flight on the RAF Voyager aircraft, the couple were all smiles as they greeted local officials and Britain’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Thomas Drew. Kate looked elegant in a turquoise shalwar kameez, a traditional dress and trousers combination, during the meet and greet at the Pakistani Air Force Base Nur Khan, in Rawalpindi. The couple are the first royals to visit the country since 2006 when the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall travelled there.

The Duchess is known for her chic dress sense and her first outfit of the tour didn't disappoint. She teamed her bespoke Catherine Walker dress and trousers with nude Rupert Sanderson heels, a matching clutch, and a pair of glittering drop-down earrings.

Kate wore a bespoke Catherine Walker design

Beauty-wise, the mother-of-three's hair was perfectly styled in her trademark Chelsea blowdry. The royal went for a classic beauty look of smokey eyeshadow, a sweep of eyeliner and full lashes, along with a touch of blush on her cheeks and a pink lip.

The royals arrived in Pakistan on Monday evening

William and Kate are travelling with a team of 14, including their private secretaries Simon Case and Catherine Quinn and communications secretary Christian Jones. Another four members of the communications team, two assistant private secretaries, two programme coordinators, a PA, an orderly and a hairdresser are with them.

Their five-day trip will cover more than 1,000km and take in the “modern, leafy capital Islamabad, the vibrant city of Lahore, the mountainous countryside in the North, and the rugged border regions to the West,” according to their spokesman. The couple will visit projects which empower young people and help to ensure they have the best possible start in life.