Kate Middleton rocks a jaw-dropping ARoss Girl cocktail dress and £6 earrings at the Aga Khan Centre Prince William wife stuns in another great outfit

On Wednesday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a special event hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre. The special event took place ahead of the couple's official visit to Pakistan, which will begin next month, from 14 -18th October. Kate looked as stylish as ever, rocking a stunning teal cockatil dress by ARoss Girl, matching green earrings by Zeen and elegant green high heels. As always, she appeared immaculate, wearing her hair in a one of her famous blwdries, her makeup looked fresh and glowing. Kate's earrings cost just £6.53! We couldn't believe it.

WATCH: Kate arrives at The Aga Khan Centre

The event showcased modern Pakistani culture and William and Kate met a range of people from Pakistan, including community leaders, those involved in British and Pakistani business, and key figures within the Diaspora community, including musicians, chefs and artists.

Kate looked incredible in teal

It has been a busy September for mother-of-three Kate. Not only did she take part in the most glamorous school run ever - wearing a red Micheal Kors dress that she accessorised with a belt - but she also had a variety of royal engagements to attend to. Last week, the brunette beauty appeared at the naming ceremony of the polar research ship with Sir David Attenborough.

MORE: Kate Middleton's new clutch bag comes in 9 different colours

We loved her nautical style outfit - she braved the rain in stunning sky blue cape coat dress by Alexander McQueen that she has worn many times before, and carried a lovely navy blue Asprey clutch bag, priced at a cool £1,850.

SHOP: £577.50 ARoss Girl

Known as the 1781 Pochette, it was made from Blueberry bullskin leather. Designed with the brand's signature Asprey 1781 clasp in palladium metal, in includes an adjustable shoulder strap, which Kate opted to leave at home. It includes a crocodile zip purse and mirror. Fancy! It's also made in eight other shades from neon green to mauve.

READ: How the royals inspire engagement ring trends

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.