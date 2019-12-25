Kate Middleton wows in fur grey coat for Christmas Day Church Service

Happy Christmas from the royal family! On Wednesday morning at 11am sharp, the Queen and her family attended the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church. The Duchess of Cambridge looked as stunning as ever on the special day, wearing a chic fur-trimmed grey coat. She wore her hair in loose waves as she beamed at the waiting crowd, accompanied by her husband, Prince William. The Countess of Wessex was also in attendance, wearing an off-white as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Kate's brother and sister-in-law Prince Harry and Meghan will not be joining the royal family Christmas this year, after confirming that they will spend the day privately with their baby boy Archie Harrison and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland.

Kate looked classy as ever in a chic grey coat

Mother-of-three Kate always wears her finest threads on Christmas Day. Cast your mind back to 2018 - the royal didn't disappoint with her look, which consisted of a red coat, a red Bayswater clutch by Mulberry and her trusty pair of burgundy Gianvito Rossi heels. Kate wore her trademark brunette tresses loose and curled - no doubt a result of one of her iconic blow dries. She topped the look off with her favourite accessory - a headband. The design totally stole the show with its unique ribbon back. It was by Jane Taylor and was the ideal crowning glory for such a lovely occasion.

On Christmas Day in 2018, Kate wore burgundy

The royal family often step out in Jane's exquisite creations. The milliner told HELLO: "The royal family do a fantastic job at supporting British brands. They inspire fresh trends which is thrilling to see, putting modern millinery on the map year-round! Modern millinery is really having its moment. It is fantastic to see members of the royal family, fashion influencers and celebrities alike wearing headbands and bows. Bows are feminine and fun."

