It seems the Duchess of Cambridge is a fan of classic tartan for her annual Christmas looks. The elegant royal chose the festive fabric once again as she stepped out for the Queen's Christmas lunch on Wednesday. Cameras caught a glimpse of Kate arriving at Buckingham Palace wearing one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, and we wouldn't be surprised if this becomes a fan-favourite outfit! The plaid dress features a statement white collar and dramatic puff sleeves – so here's hoping she repeats the look soon.

Kate was spotted wearing a gorgeous tartan outfit

The frock is thought to be the 'Anni' tartan pleated chiffon-crepe midi dress from the brand, costing £1,920 - though it's currently on sale at £768. During a Christmas engagement in 2018, the Duchess also wore a pleated midi skirt in a similar fabric from the fashion house.

Kate completed her look with her favourite floral pearl earrings, which she often chooses for special occasions. The 'Cavalfiore Pear Studs' are by British jewellery designer Cassandra Goad, and Kate memorably wore them to Prince Louis' christening in 2018. Each pearl is studded with a diamond, with the pair costing £4,360.

Emilia Wickstead's 'Anni' dress, now £768

Prince William and Kate arrived in separate cars for the royal lunch, with Kate driving with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the back, and dad William joined by Prince George in the passenger seat. No doubt fans were thrilled to see all the Cambridge children, and little Louis wearing an adorable Christmas jumper, too!

Other royals joining the celebrations included Princess Beatrice, who looked chic in a pale blue coat, and Zara Tindall, wearing a printed dress. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby son Archie did not attend as they are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are spending their time privately.