The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans during her appearance with cooking legend Mary Berry on a Christmas TV special, not only with her revelations about Prince Louis' first word and her abilities as a waitress, but also her beautiful outfits.

In A Berry Royal Christmas, which aired on BBC One on 16 December, Mary accompanied William and Kate on their royal engagements, one of which was Kate's visit to The Brink in Liverpool. The Brink is a dry bar set up by Action on Addiction, a charity of which the Duchess is a patron, to provide a safe space for people suffering from addiction.

As she sat down to talk to some of the families, we couldn't help but notice the royal's deep green knit frock from Massimo Dutti. With a high neck, midi length and a large tie around the waist, the cosy knit looks like the perfect way to jazz up your winter wardrobe. However, Kate's style is as popular as ever, meaning it has unfortunately already sold out. To get your hands on a similar version, Marks & Spencer is selling a ribbed fit and flare dress in black, blue or brown for just £29.50.

Marks & Spencer ribbed knitted dress, £29.50

"The Duke and Duchess were joined by Mary on several different engagements over the past couple of months and showed her some of the charities and patronages close to their hearts to explain a bit about why they do what they do," a source told HELLO!. "They wanted to show her why they care so much about these organisations and Mary comes up with ideas for recipes for the event."

For this particular engagement, Mary rustled up a non-alcoholic cocktail and asked the Duchess to take the drinks over to guests. The following jokey remarks between the two became one of the highlights of the show. "Reminds me of my university days when I did a bit of waitressing," 37-year-old Kate said. When asked by Mary if she was good at her job, she laughed and replied: "No, I was terrible!"

The brunette beauty added a pair of black boots, a matching belt and opted for a fresh-faced, natural beauty look that was perfectly complemented by the warm green colour. During the TV special, the mother-of-three also wowed in another festive-coloured dress as she baked sweet treats. The £1,455 red frock by Alessandra Rich featured a white polka-dot and petal print and ties at the neck.

