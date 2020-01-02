Crown Princess Mary is the epitome of elegance in a white gown at a Copenhagen castle

We love it when celebrities and royals repeat their favourite outfits, and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has done that not once but twice over the past few days. Looking as though she had just stepped straight out of a fairytale, the royal joined her husband Crown Prince Frederik, 51, and her mother-in-law Queen Margrethe II on Thursday for a New Year's diplomatic reception in Copenhagen wearing the most beautiful white gown. She looked right at home in Christiansborg Castle!

With a straight neckline and long sleeves, the 47-year-old opted for understated glamour in the floor-length dress, a pair of pearl drop earrings and a matching pearl necklace. She added splashes of colour with a soft purple belt and heels and protected herself from the cold weather by wrapping up warm in a thick white midi coat.

Crown Princess Mary wore the same dress in 2016

This wasn't the first time we've seen her in this gown. For the same annual reception back in 2016, she rocked a very similar outfit, swapping the white coat and bag we saw on Thursday for neutral brown ones and wearing her dark hair loose around her shoulders.

She often promotes sustainable fashion by restyling some of her most incredible outfits. The night before, she wowed the crowd in a maroon velvet dress by Danish designer Birgit Hallstein for a New Year's reception at Amalienborg Palace. As well as carrying a matching red clutch, the Australian-born beauty looked every inch the Princess in a ruby and diamond tiara and necklace.

And eagle-eyed royal fans would have noticed the stunning dress was another repeat! Mary has previously worn it on several occasions, including in 2012 and 2014, and Birgit Hallstein revealed on social media that it was an adaptation of the dress she wore back in 2007. While the original dress appeared to have a different neckline and waist, she explained: "After 2007 the top of the dress is cut in a new design; new body, new sleeves and a belt & a choker to use with it. Same ruby red silk velvet bought from the start, as we knew it would be reusable for future gala occasions in a new classic design."

