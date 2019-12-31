Victoria Beckham's black dress is in the sale - and we bet the Countess of Wessex is pleased This royally-loved dress just became a lot cheaper…

We know that the Countess of Wessex is one very stylish lady! As well as stepping out in incredible outfits from Erdem, Prada and Emilia Wickstead, the wife of Prince Edward has a penchant for Victoria Beckham's fashion label, too. One of the first times the Countess wore a design by the former Spice Girl was back in in 2015 at the BGC Charity event. Turning to the high end label, Sophie wowed onlookers in a zesty orange body-conscious, fitted dress, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi. The dress has been given a slight makeover since - it still has the same, close-fitting shape but now the arms are slightly longer in length and it comes with an optical-illusion, seam detail at the waist. Originally priced at £1,100, you can now pick it up in the sale for a £440. What a saving! And what's more, it also comes in black, too.

Sophie wore this VB dress back in 2015

Mother-of-two Sophie celebrated International Women's day at an event at Buckingham Palace in March and her look came straight from Mrs.Beckham once again.

Fitted Seam Detail Dress, £440, Victoria Beckham

The blonde royal choose a camouflage top and skirt from VB's high-end range and we loved the statement feel. The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk. It was priced at £1295 for the skirt and the matching shirt came in at £675 at the time.

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wears the stylish knitted jumper you've been dreaming of

It's not just Sophie either - the Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of Victoria's fashion empire and memorably donned the label head-to-toe on Christmas Day 2018.

The Duchess of Sussex wore an outfit from Victoria Beckham in 2018

She wore a dark blue dress, boots, coat and the brand's sell-out Powder Box Handbag. The classic, timeless nature of the outfit means that the royal can wear the look again and again in years to come.

READ: Victoria Beckham works heritage chic - and we're loving her wellington boots

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.