ASOS has a lookalike version of Kate Middleton’s red Alessandra Rich dress

The Duchess of Cambridge has a wardrobe full of gorgeous gowns, but she wore one of her most stunning dresses before Christmas, when she filmed a festive TV special with Mary Berry for the BBC. Kate’s ruby red frock by Alessandra Rich featured long sleeves, a fitted waist and a pussybow tie, and instantly became a huge hit with royal fans. It also had a price tag of over £1,000.

Red dress, £1,018.50 Alessandra Rich at Net-A-Porter

Although it's still available if you do want to splash out, we’ve found a cheaper option if you want the duchess’ look for less. Online retailer ASOS is selling a stunning red and white patterned midi dress, and although it doesn’t have the neck-tie like Kate’s Alessandra Rich version, it’s certainly close enough!

The tiered dress comes in the same stunning red, and had a fitted waist and flattering sleeves. And the best part? It’s just £42.

Long sleeve tiered maxi dress, £42, ASOS

Kate wore the dress during filming with Mary and former GBBO winner Nadiya Hussain, as the delightful trio cooked up a delicious feast to thank people who were working on Christmas Day. Mary came up with sumptuous recipes for a party they hosted at the Rosewood Hotel in London last month. Donning a pinny or two, they made a storm of festive delights - including Christmas Meringue Roulade – for their lucky guests. Yum!

Of course, Kate covered up with an apron during the baking - but there’s no way we’ll be hiding this stunning dress! We’ll be styling it with pointed court shoes inspired by the duchess’ favourite style, or dressing it down with an oversized coat and comfy block-heel boots.

