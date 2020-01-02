The Duchess of Cambridge is one impeccably-dressed woman. We (like the rest of the world) admire her incredible style and always look out for what she wears for her royal engagements. Kate, 37, often turns to a variety of brands time after time, and we've noticed that lots of them are currently on sale right now. From jewellery at Soru, to the brand she wore when she was pregnant - Goat - and not forgetting L.K Bennett, there's some great finds to be had, so keep scrolling...

Tunic dress, £364, Goat

Back in 2017 when Prince William's wife was carrying her third child Prince Louis, she often turned to high-end brand Goat to cater for all her wardrobe needs.

The mother of three wore the Eloise Tunic dress in a deep cranberry shade. The high-necked dress boasted statement shoulder detail in the form of slight padding, and a smattering of bold buttons at the shoulder. Priced at £480, the frock sold out almost immediately. Well, you'll be pleased to know the brand's 'Imra' tunic dress - which is hugely similar - is on sale for £364 in a variety of shades.

Floret court shoes, £97, L.K.Bennett

Let's face it, Kate's penchant for L.K.Bennett's nude heels made us seriously want to invest, and now the luxury high street store has a fabulous taupe pair that has the Duchess's name written all over them, for £97, down from £195. Happy days!

Ruby and Pearl Hoops, £72.50, Soru @ Fenwick

Kate loves her bling and is rarely seen without a pair of show-stopping earrings. One of her favourite brands is Soru and you can pick up a pair of their ruby and pearl encrusted hoops for £72.50 at Fenwick - half price!

Knit sheath dress, £59, J.Crew

The royal and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex love US high street brand J.Crew and we bet the pair would be interested to know there's some serious savings going on there right now! Check out this red knit sheath dress - it's down to just £59.

Hat box, £247.50, Aspinal of London

The Duchess has a huge collection of Aspinal London bags, and currently the brand has 50 percent off some of their most popular styles, including this cute hat-box style number that we are pretty sure the brunette beauty would love.

Orietta floral-print twill headband, £90, Erdem at Net-A-Porter

If there's one accessory Kate enjoys, it's the headband. It would be fair to say the royal made them cool again in 2018, and seeing as Erdem is one of her favourite brands, this pretty floral number would be perfect for spring.

Floral-print Swiss-dot cotton-blend seersucker shirt, £339.50.50, Emilia Wickstead at Net-A-Porter

Just like her in-law the Countess of Wessex, Kate loves Emilia Wickstead and wore a beautiful blue and pink floral number when she met Mary Berry in the summer. The dress has since sold out, but you can purchase the same print in a voluminous blouse version with 30 percent off.

