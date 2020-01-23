The Countess of Wessex rocks a green cocktail dress & zany rainbow accessories

What we would give to take a look inside the Countess of Wessex's suitcase! The blonde royal is currently on a whistle-stop, two day tour of Sierra Leone and has worn some incredible numbers so far, but on Wednesday evening at a reception for UK partners at the British High Commissioner's residence in Freetown, the wife of Prince Edward stole the show in a fabulous pea green cocktail dress, which came from A Ross Girl by Amanda Ross - a US-based label. The 'Brooke' dress - is a past season buy and had a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching, blue and pink sash belt which she tied at the waist. We love her shoes too - they were from her favourite brand Penelope Chilvers and were designed in a Mary Jane shape with an amber base and purple heels. She wore her trademark blonde mane in a low bun and added delicate drop earrings.

Sophie looked dreamy in her green ARoss Girl dress

Ever following the royal fashion rule of recycling outfits, the 55-year-old has worn this frock before. Last year, the mother-of-two went to New York City (close space) and attended the Commission on the Status of Women conference for the United Nations.

The Duchess of Cambridge also wore a dress by ARoss Girl in 2019

She sported the same dress, but with a different sash belt, added nude high heels by Prada, and sported a gold bangle by Tiffany & Co.

A few months later, the Duchess of Cambridge decided to perhaps take some inspiration from Sophie, and she too sported a dress from the high-end label. In October, Kate and William attended a special event hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan at the Aga Khan Centre. The bash took place ahead of the couple's official visit to Pakistan a few weeks later. Mother-of-three Kate looked as stylish as ever, rocking a stunning teal flowing dress by ARoss Girl, matching green earrings by Zeen and elegant green high heels. The dress had a vibrant colourway and the same, instantly recognisable sash belt.

