sophie-wessex-puffa

The Countess of Wessex wraps up warm in stylish puffer coat on a trip to Buckinghamshire

Prince Edward's wife is ready for action...

Laura Sutcliffe

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the only royal out and about - so was the Countess of Wessex! Sophie is Patron of England Hockey, and as part of her work, she visited players and observed a training session at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, Bisham, Marlow, in Buckinghamshire. The wife of Prince Edward looked as stylish and as well-turned out as ever, wearing a belted gunmetal grey puffer coat over a pair of green trousers. The 54-year-old - who will celebrate her birthday in a few weeks - wore her famous blonde hair swept back and her natural makeup was as flawless as always.

sophie-wessex-puffa

We last saw the gorgeous royal just after Christmas, when she headed to church with her mother-in-law, Her Majesty the Queen. The mother-of-two wore a chic cream coat and one of her new favourite accessories - her tan fedora hat. The Hicks and Brown 'Suffolk Fedora' hat featured brown pheasant feathers wrapped around the base costs £95. This hat is having a bit of a fashion moment right now - the Duchess of Cambridge wore the very same design but in cobalt blue a week later! Perhaps Kate was a fan of the look and took style tips from Sophie?

MORE: All the times Lady Louise Windsor has borrowed her mother the Countess of Wessex's clothes

Well, it wouldn't be the first time. Sophie and Kate reportedly have a close bond and fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail in 2019 that when Sophie buys her pieces, but also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative. She said: "Sophie got our £295 black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'" Well, we really hope they text each other first, or they may be a twinning situation on hand at the next royal event...

READ: Victoria Beckham's black dress is in the sale - and we bet the Countess of Wessex is please

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about sophie wessex