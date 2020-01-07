The Countess of Wessex wraps up warm in stylish puffer coat on a trip to Buckinghamshire

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the only royal out and about - so was the Countess of Wessex! Sophie is Patron of England Hockey, and as part of her work, she visited players and observed a training session at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre, Bisham, Marlow, in Buckinghamshire. The wife of Prince Edward looked as stylish and as well-turned out as ever, wearing a belted gunmetal grey puffer coat over a pair of green trousers. The 54-year-old - who will celebrate her birthday in a few weeks - wore her famous blonde hair swept back and her natural makeup was as flawless as always.

We last saw the gorgeous royal just after Christmas, when she headed to church with her mother-in-law, Her Majesty the Queen. The mother-of-two wore a chic cream coat and one of her new favourite accessories - her tan fedora hat. The Hicks and Brown 'Suffolk Fedora' hat featured brown pheasant feathers wrapped around the base costs £95. This hat is having a bit of a fashion moment right now - the Duchess of Cambridge wore the very same design but in cobalt blue a week later! Perhaps Kate was a fan of the look and took style tips from Sophie?

Well, it wouldn't be the first time. Sophie and Kate reportedly have a close bond and fashion designer Donna Ida told the Daily Mail in 2019 that when Sophie buys her pieces, but also picks up a little extra something for her royal relative. She said: "Sophie got our £295 black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?'" Well, we really hope they text each other first, or they may be a twinning situation on hand at the next royal event...

