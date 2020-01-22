The Countess of Wessex wears funky white jeans in Sierra Leone Prince Edward's wife is looking fashionable overseas...

On Wednesday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex jetted to Sierra Leone, on a two-day royal visit. Her first port of call was the Peace Museum in Freetown where she greeted workers, checked out the exhibit and smiled for photographers. Looking as stylish as always, the 55-year-old sported a gorgeous floral printed blouse, which she teamed with a pair of white cropped jeans, and some fabulous terracotta espadrilles by one of her favourite shoe brands, Penelope Chilvers. With her trademark blonde locks styled in a trendy, half-up, half-down style, the royal also sported a fresh, neutral base and subtle touches of makeup.

Sophie looked fresh and elegant in her white jeans

During her visit, the mother-of-two will be focusing on addressing sexual and gender based violence, supporting survivors, and championing women's role in peacebuilding.

Sophie celebrated her 55th birthday at the start of the week and a touching post was shared on the Queen's official Instagram page, featuring a stunning snapshot of the royal.

The image shows the smiling Countess on an engagement, holding a flower made from tartan fabric and rocking a pink dress. "Happy Birthday to HRH The Countess of Wessex! #HappyBirthdayHRH," the accompanying message read.

As well as enjoying her bday on Monday, she also went to an event at Buckingham Palace with her husband Prince Edward, sister-in-law Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a royal reception which marked the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Sophie wore a red dress by Alaia at Buckingham Palace on Monday

The event was hosted by William and Kate on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen and Sophie decided to dress up for the occasion, wearing a beautiful red frock by Alaia. The striking number had capped, scalloped sleeves and hem, as well as a low-cut back. She kept it simple with nude, velvet-topped high heels by Prada and added a statement necklace and stud earrings.

