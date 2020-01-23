The Countess of Wessex takes style cues from Meghan Markle in chic satin skirt A satin midi skirt is going straight to the top of our shopping list

The Countess of Wessex has dressed to impress throughout her two-day tour of Sierra Leone, stepping out in everything from white jeans to a fabulous green cocktail dress, but her latest ensemble may be our favourite of all. Sophie wore a chic cornflower blue satin midi skirt for a visit to the Aberdeen Women's Clinic in Freetown on Thursday, and we couldn't help but be reminded of the gorgeous Massimo Dutti skirt worn by the Duchess of Sussex only a couple of weeks ago for her visit to Canada House.

While Meghan styled her brown satin midi skirt with a coat and jumper in tonal shades, Sophie gave us a master class in colour blocking by teaming hers with a terracotta-coloured blouse and nude ballet pumps. With her hair tied up into a ponytail and a gold chain and stud earrings to accessorise, Sophie proved the midi skirt is set to be as big a part in your spring-summer wardrobe as it has been throughout winter, and it has gone straight to the top of our shopping list.

The Countess of Wessex wore a blue satin midi skirt in Sierra Leone

Sophie's skirt is a dead-ringer for the ARoss Girl X Soler Alex silk-satin midi skirt at Net-a-Porter, which currently has 60 percent off its original £465 price tag and is available at £186 in sizes small, medium and large. If the pale blue colour isn't for you, you can also pick it up in navy for £147, however, it is only in stock in a size large.

It is not the only stylish outfit the Countess has worn during her whistle-stop visit; earlier in the day Sophie stepped out in a pair of seventies-inspired floral wide-leg trousers, while on Wednesday evening she showcased her signature glamour at a reception for UK partners at the British High Commissioner's residence in Freetown. Sophie stole the show in a fabulous pea green cocktail dress, which came from ARoss Girl by Amanda Ross - a US-based label. The 'Brooke' dress - is a past season buy and had a lovely round neck with a split at the hem, as well as short sleeves. It came with an eye-catching, blue and pink sash belt which she tied at the waist, with a pair of Penelope Chilvers heels adding the finishing touches.

