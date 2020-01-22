The Duchess of Sussex may be residing in Canada right now, but her charities and patronages are still very important to her. On Wednesday morning, a photograph was posted on the Sussex Royal Instagram account showing the 38-year-old on a private visit to Mayhew animal charity. Meghan visited the London organisation earlier in January, ahead of her and Harry's decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family. Wrapping up in style, the former Suits actress donned a crisp baby blue blouse, a selection of dainty necklaces, and a gorgeous navy blue coat by luxury high street brand Massimo Dutti. The navy blue wool coat features a belt, has an A-line fit, a lapel collar, two side pockets and belt loops. Priced at £269, currently all sizes are available online, which is great news if you are in the running for a new coat right now.

Navy blue wool coat, £269, Massimo Dutti

The post said: "The Duchess of Sussex, having been proud patron of Mayhew since January 2019 and long understanding the connection between animal and community welfare, applauds the people at Mayhew for the vital work that they do every day.

Meghan looked stunning in her classic high street coat

From cats and dogs who have found new homes to animal welfare cases handled in the community - @TheMayhew believes in the power of togetherness and the special bond between humans and animals."

The last time the mother-of-one wore a navy blue coat was back in November at her first Field of Remembrance event at London's Westminster Abbey.

Meghan also wore a navy blue coat in November

Meghan looked gorgeous dressed in a chic navy blue, textured coat which she teamed with an equally sophisticated navy hat by Philip Treacy and slouchy black boots. The royal completed her look with some simple earrings and also wore leather gloves.

