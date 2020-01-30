Crown Princess Victoria wows in the sharpest check suit - we love! The Swedish royal is bang on trend

Crown Princess Victoria is fast becoming one of our favourite royal ladies when it comes to fashion. The Swedish royal loves trying out the season's latest trends, be it a pretty day dress, glamorous evening gown or chic work attire. The mum-of-two stepped out on Wednesday in the coolest brown checked suit for a visit to a steel and welding company in her home country with her husband Prince Daniel of Sweden. Victoria teamed the double-breasted jacket with matching bootleg trousers, a white blouse and some brown, leather ankle boots for the occasion.

Victoria's funky checked suit is by the label Acne. We found the Herringbone-check trousers still for sale on the store's website, reduced from £360 to £216 and available in sizes 32 to 42. Unfortunately, the coordinating blazer has sold out – let's hope they restock soon.

We're also a little bit crazy for Victoria's gorgeous earrings, by jewellery brand Cravingfor. They are the store's Baroque Pearl earrings, retailing at £286.22, and feature 18k gold hoops and natural sweet water pearls. The princess carried a tan handbag to complete her look.

Beauty-wise, Victoria went for a simple hairstyle, her tresses tied back in a relaxed bun in the style of Duchess Meghan. The royal's makeup was fairly natural, with a touch of mascara and eyeliner, plus a shimmer of pale pink in the lips.

Later, Victoria went all Demi Moore in Ghost on us as she tried her hand at pottery, removing her blazer to don an apron to work at the turning table alongside Prince Daniel.

On Thursday, the Crown Princess was out again for a trip to a science park, looking fabulous in a pussy-bow blouse, metallic skirt Chanel-esque grey jacket.