One of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers has revealed that she takes her inspiration from royalty – specifically the late Princess Diana. Alessandra Rich is fast becoming a name that members of the elite want to wear, and Kate herself has been spotted in a number of her designs, one of which was the stunning navy polka dot dress she wore for a family photoshoot to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday in November 2018. "I'm drawn to history's polite rebels, such as Princess Diana, and I want to embody that spirit in the Alessandra Rich woman," the Italian-born designer who is now based in London told Tatler's Bystander.

The Duchess is such a fan of the £1,750 navy number that she wore it again to visit Bletchley Park in May 2019. Featuring statement white cuffs and collar with a nipped-in waist, the gorgeous frock bears an uncanny resemblance to one worn by Diana back in the '80s. The dress even made an appearance at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding in May 2018, when Meghan's friend and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer wore it to the nuptials at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Kate wore Alessandra Rich to Bletchley Park in May 2019

Kate opted to wear another one of Alessandra's dresses when she filmed A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry in December. The £1,455 red midi-dress featured the same "flippy" flared skirt as the polka dot design but was also adorned with leaf motifs and featured a pussy bow tie at the collar.

Alessandra is inspired by the late Princess Diana

We may even see Kate in one of Alessandra's designs at this year's BAFTAs on Sunday as attendees have been asked to avoid wearing new dresses or opt for a sustainable option. The new dress code approach was explained by a BAFTA spokesperson to Harper's Bazaar. "Sustainability is very important to Bafta, and we’re doing more than ever before," the magazine was told. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food to branding and materials, Bafta is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible."

