Kate Middleton looked stunning last night at the Queen's Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. The Duchess arrived at the annual white tie event wearing a navy velvet dress with a sweetheart neckline - and we couldn’t help but notice that the style looks strikingly similar to the one her late mother-in-law Princess Diana wore when she danced with Hollywood actor John Travolta at a 1985 state banquet at the White House.

Kate’s long-sleeved gown was by her go-to designer Alexander McQueen, and she wore it with the Lover’s Knot tiara which was once owned by Princess Diana.

The diamond and pearl headpiece was given to Diana as a wedding gift from the Queen in 1981 and Kate first wore it in December 2015 for the Diplomatic Corps reception.

READ: Kate Middleton stuns in Alexander McQueen at Buckingham Palace

But it’s the sweetheart neckline dress that’s most likely to be a nod to Diana. The iconic outfit worn by the Princess of Wales and designed by Victor Edelstein is known as one of her most famous looks. Tthe picture of her and Travolta twirling across the White House dance floor to a medley of Grease and Saturday Night Fever has become iconic, and the actor has described the experience as being "like a fairy tale".

Diana wore the dress on multiple occasions after that, including at the London premiere of the film ‘Wall Street’ in 1988. This week, the gown sold to Historic Royal palaces at auction for £264,000.

Eleri Lynn, curator at Historic Royal Palaces, said: "We're delighted to have acquired this iconic evening gown for the royal ceremonial dress collection - a designated collection of national and international importance - over 20 years since it first left Kensington Palace.

"Not only is the 'Travolta' dress a fantastic example of couture tailoring designed to dazzle on a state occasion, it represents a key moment in the story of 20th-century royal fashion."

The Duchess of Cambridge clearly thinks so, too. We love seeing this sweet nod to Diana in her outfit.

SHOP THE STYLE

Navy strapless fluted gown, £345, Rebecca Vallance @ The Outnet

BUY NOW

Asymmetric velvet dress, £169, Norma Kamali @ MyTheresa

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.