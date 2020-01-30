The BAFTAs are fast approaching on 2 February, with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge once again attending the prestigious awards ceremony. The talk of Twitter is currently all about Kate's gown – what will the royal wear on the night and will she recycle one of her past dresses? Attendees of the 2020 BAFTAs have been asked to avoid wearing new dresses or opt for a sustainable option, and there's one dress in particular that the Duchess' fans would LOVE to see her in. Can you guess? It's the one-shoulder pink gown which she wore to Prince Charles' 70th birthday dinner at Buckingham Palace!

On Twitter, one fan wrote: "If Kate doesn't wear this and let us see what it actually looks like – since the BAFTA dress code is recycle, vintage or a sustainable option – then what's the point?" Another fan posted: "We never got to see this dress." We hear you guys.

Kate looked amazing in the gown - her skin glowing and hair in a chic up-do. We caught a tiny glimpse of the royal's dress with its pretty floral ruffle detail on the shoulder but sadly there were no further pictures. The gown was rumoured to be a custom design by one of the Duchess' favourite labels, Jenny Packham, as her Spring/Summer 2019 collection featured similar textures and colours.

The mum-of-three teamed the dress with some beautiful drop-diamond earrings, which she coincidentally wore at the 2018 BAFTA awards – it's a sign, surely?!

The Cambridges at the BAFTAs 2019

The new dress code approach was explained by a BAFTA spokesperson to Harper's Bazaar. "Sustainability is very important to Bafta, and we’re doing more than ever before," the magazine was told. "The goal is that the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 will be carbon neutral, working towards having a net positive impact on the environment. From travel and food, to branding and materials, Bafta is ensuring the awards are as sustainable as possible." Come on Kate, wear the dress!