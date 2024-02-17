Princess Kate's dreamiest BAFTA dresses over the years

This means we won't see the Princess of Wales stepping out in her finery, but there are plenty of stunning looks from over the past few years to look back on.
From her 2012 white and gold Alexander McQueen gowns to sumptuous Jenny Packham pieces, the royal never fails to look anything less than flawless as she mingles with stars at the glamorous annual ceremony.
Princess Kate's BAFTA looks from over the years…
Princess Kate revamps her fairytale gown
In true Kate style, the Princess re-wore her one-shouldered dress that she first wore to the awards back in 2019. However, the royal decided to give it a revamped look.
Kate looked sensational in the dress that she decided to pair with elegant, velvet black gloves.
The accessories added a touch of old-school Hollywood and we adored how the bold move made her stand out. Kate also elevated the jewellery game from before as she donned huge gold floral earrings that hung beautifully.
Recycled McQueen gown
We loved Kate's chic beauty look at the awards in 2020. The royal wore her brunette locks in a classy knotted up-do and went for softly blended makeup - beyond perfect brows, a bold sweep of eyeliner and an orange-hued lip.
This floor-length dress was complete with gold floral details and an elegant sweetheart neckline.
Princess Kate once again paired with gorgeous accessories and matching gold clutch and heels.
White fairytale gown
Princess Kate stunned when she first wore the gorgeous one-shouldered white dress by Alexander McQueen. It also featured pretty flower detail on the strap, a cinched-in waistline and an elegant flowing skirt. She looked amazing!
The royal styled her outfit with a pair of diamond drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana.
She went for a stunning makeup look, adding a strong sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and going for dark, smoky eyes and perfect brows.
Kate wore the perfect Cinderella heels for the ceremony. The silver, sparkling stilettos were the Jimmy Choo 'Romy in Viola' glitter shoes.
The Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 BAFTA ceremony.
Here she is in an elegant forest-green gown by the designer Jenny Packham. The dress featured an empire waistline with black ribbon detail and flowed chicly over her bump.
It's all in the details
This look deserved a closer look. It was all about the jewellery for Kate with this ensemble.
The royal chose beautiful square-cut, emerald earrings set within a floral border of diamonds for the event.
She matched the jewels with a dazzling, drop necklace featuring four emerald stones.
Kate teamed the sophisticated ensemble with a black clutch bag by Pretty Ballerinas – such a classic.
Bardot McQueen dress
The Princess wore this breathtaking black patterned off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen to the 2017 BAFTAs. Didn't she look amazing?
The dress featured a Bardot neckline, bodice and full-length skirt with stylish ribbon detailing.
We absolutely adored Kate's amazing pale-peach drop jewelled earrings from the 2017 BAFTAs. They are thought to have been in the Princess' jewellery collection for some time and she has worn them to previous events.
The Princess' diamond bracelet is one spectacular piece of jewellery. The piece in question is the Edinburgh Wedding Gift Bracelet, loaned to her by Her Majesty the Queen.
Lavender McQueen down
This has got to be one of our favourite ever looks on the Princess.
Kate wore this divine lavender gown to the BAFTA Brits to Watch event, which took place in Los Angeles in 2011.
The bespoke gown was designed for her by, of course, Alexander McQueen.
The Princess' beautiful diamond bracelet and earrings are believed to be a present from then-Prince Charles after William and Kate's marriage. Gorgeous!
We're still in love with Kate's sassy, silver Jimmy Choo Vamp sandals from the BAFTA event in 2011. It's time they made a reappearance.