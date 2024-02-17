Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's most stunning BAFTA dresses over the years
Princess Kate's dreamiest BAFTA dresses over the years

Prince William will be attending the 2024 BAFTAs alone this year

split image showing three photos of Kate Middleton at BAFTAs ceremonies over the years
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Francesca ShillcockSenior Features Writer
A red carpet moment served up by the Princess of Wales is always a sight to behold. Prince William's wife knows how to curate an elegant ensemble, and she always duly delivers at the BAFTAS.

Princess Kate won't be attending the glitzy ceremony this year as she'll be continuing her recovery at home following her abdominal surgery last month. 

However, as President of BAFTA, Prince William will make an appearance at the star-studded award ceremony taking place at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England.© Neil Mockford
Princess Kate will not be attending the BAFTAs this year

This means we won't see the Princess of Wales stepping out in her finery, but there are plenty of stunning looks from over the past few years to look back on.

From her 2012 white and gold Alexander McQueen gowns to sumptuous Jenny Packham pieces, the royal never fails to look anything less than flawless as she mingles with stars at the glamorous annual ceremony.

Princess Kate's BAFTA looks from over the years…

Princess Kate revamps her fairytale gown

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales, President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), and The Princess will attend the Awards ceremony before meeting category winners and EE Rising Star Award nominees© Chris Jackson,Getty

In true Kate style, the Princess re-wore her one-shouldered dress that she first wore to the awards back in 2019. However, the royal decided to give it a revamped look.

Kate looked sensational in the dress that she decided to pair with elegant, velvet black gloves. 

The accessories added a touch of old-school Hollywood and we adored how the bold move made her stand out. Kate also elevated the jewellery game from before as she donned huge gold floral earrings that hung beautifully.

Recycled McQueen gown

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England© Samir Hussein,Getty

We loved Kate's chic beauty look at the awards in 2020. The royal wore her brunette locks in a classy knotted up-do and went for softly blended makeup - beyond perfect brows, a bold sweep of eyeliner and an orange-hued lip.

This floor-length dress was complete with gold floral details and an elegant sweetheart neckline. 

Princess Kate once again paired with gorgeous accessories and matching gold clutch and heels.

White fairytale gown

Princess Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England© Samir Hussein,Getty

Princess Kate stunned when she first wore the gorgeous one-shouldered white dress by Alexander McQueen. It also featured pretty flower detail on the strap, a cinched-in waistline and an elegant flowing skirt. She looked amazing!

The royal styled her outfit with a pair of diamond drop earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. 

She went for a stunning makeup look, adding a strong sweep of bronzer to her cheeks and going for dark, smoky eyes and perfect brows.

Kate wore the perfect Cinderella heels for the ceremony. The silver, sparkling stilettos were the Jimmy Choo 'Romy in Viola' glitter shoes.

Green Jenny Packham gown

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England© Samir Hussein,Getty

The Princess was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 BAFTA ceremony.

Here she is in an elegant forest-green gown by the designer Jenny Packham. The dress featured an empire waistline with black ribbon detail and flowed chicly over her bump.

It's all in the details

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018 in London, England© Samir Hussein,Getty

This look deserved a closer look. It was all about the jewellery for Kate with this ensemble. 

The royal chose beautiful square-cut, emerald earrings set within a floral border of diamonds for the event.

She matched the jewels with a dazzling, drop necklace featuring four emerald stones. 

Kate teamed the sophisticated ensemble with a black clutch bag by Pretty Ballerinas – such a classic.

Bardot McQueen dress

Catherine Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. © Samir Hussein,Getty

The Princess wore this breathtaking black patterned off-the-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen to the 2017 BAFTAs. Didn't she look amazing? 

The dress featured a Bardot neckline, bodice and full-length skirt with stylish ribbon detailing.

We absolutely adored Kate's amazing pale-peach drop jewelled earrings from the 2017 BAFTAs. They are thought to have been in the Princess' jewellery collection for some time and she has worn them to previous events.

The Princess' diamond bracelet is one spectacular piece of jewellery. The piece in question is the Edinburgh Wedding Gift Bracelet, loaned to her by Her Majesty the Queen.

Lavender McQueen down

The Duke And Duchess Attend A Bafta Reception, At The Belasco Theatre In Los Angeles© Julian Parker,Getty

This has got to be one of our favourite ever looks on the Princess. 

Kate wore this divine lavender gown to the BAFTA Brits to Watch event, which took place in Los Angeles in 2011. 

The bespoke gown was designed for her by, of course, Alexander McQueen.

The Princess' beautiful diamond bracelet and earrings are believed to be a present from then-Prince Charles after William and Kate's marriage. Gorgeous! 

We're still in love with Kate's sassy, silver Jimmy Choo Vamp sandals from the BAFTA event in 2011. It's time they made a reappearance.

