Queen Maxima wows in gorgeous pink cape dress for royal engagement in New Delhi The Dutch royal looked fabulous as usual

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looked like she had just stepped out of a fairytale as she attended a state banquet in India on Monday. The royal wore a pale pink bespoke gown by Jan Taminiau which was cut in a similar style as a traditional sari. Embroidered with delicate purple and pink flowers, the floor-length off-the-shoulder dress featured a cape sleeve, and she paired it with a matching pale pink clutch.

But it was her gorgeous statement accessories that stole the show! From the champagne-coloured floral hat she wore to Royal Ascot, to the Dutch royal family's antique pearl tiara she wore for a gala dinner in Amsterdam, the mother-of-three has never been one to shy away from fabulous hair accessories. Her royal tour to India was no exception and on Monday she looked every inch the Queen in a matching diamond tiara. She was also seen wearing a fabulous multi-coloured feather hat as she arrived at the JW Marriott Hotel for the 25th Technology Summit in New Delhi on Tuesday, which she teamed with a silk peach dress.

READ: Is this what royal ladies ACTUALLY carry inside their clutch bags?

For the state banquet, the 48-year-old was joined by her husband King Willem-Alexander, 52, who looked dapper in a white shirt, tailored black suit and matching black bow tie. The royal couple attended the dinner with President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi as part of their five-day state visit to India, which aims to strengthen political and business ties between the two countries.

Maxima wore her glossy blonde hair swept back into an elegant chignon and kept her makeup simple, opting for glowing skin, nude lips and a smokey grey eye. As well as sporting two silver bracelets and diamond-style drop earrings, she tied her outfit together with a matching delicate brooch in the shape of a flower - she knows exactly how to pull off the classic royal accessory.

RELATED: The Duchess of Cornwall wears the funkiest fascinator ever at Westminster Abbey