Queen Maxima mastered mustard wearing a fabulous autumnal outfit in the Netherlands

Mustard is a gorgeous colour to brighten up any winter wardrobe, from chunky knits to cosy scarfs and even statement earrings, but it can be difficult to pull off. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands did not have any problems as she was pictured arriving at the Pensioen3daagse event in Utrecht rocking the bright colour from head to toe.

Looking as radiant as ever, the 48-year-old wore a cosy grey jumper with wide-legged mustard trousers and a matching jacket draped over her shoulders. We love the sharp lines and simplicity of her coat. To finish off her grey and mustard ensemble, the mother-of-three chose some matching accessories including a pale grey bag which looked like Chanel, pointed heels, some bright yellow curved hoop earrings and layered gold and silver bracelets, one of which spelled out her name. If this autumnal outfit isn't getting you excited for the colder weather, we don't know what will!

Choosing not to distract from her statement style, Maxima kept her hair and makeup simple. She wore her blonde hair loose around her shoulders alongside soft brown eyeshadow, lashings of mascara and nude pink lips.

Maxima stunned fans as she opened the Pensioen3daagse, which is an initiative of the national Wiser in Money Affairs platform. Held between 5-7 November, it aims to better prepare the Dutch public for retirement and increase awareness about pensions.

She is not the only royal to give us a lesson on how to master mustard. Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden also wowed royal fans in the colour back in August as she attended World Water Week in Stockholm wearing a long floaty gown by Rodebjer, while Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning a tailored coat by Dolce & Gabbana for part of London Fashion Week in 2018. Move over regal reds and rich blues, mustard is the new colour gracing royal wardrobes.

