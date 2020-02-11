The Duchess of Cornwall teams up with Kate Middleton rocking a dreamy green outfit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge carried out a rare joint engagement with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Tuesday. The four royals visited the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre Stanford Hall in Loughborough and met with patients and staff during the visit. We loved Camilla's fabulous outfit she wore for the occasion, which consisted of a green coat by Mr Roy and a snug black hat. The 72-year-old royal wore her hair in a big and bouncy bouffant style and her makeup looked natural and fresh. Kate meanwhile, looked as lovely as ever, wearing a navy blue jacket by Alexander McQueen. What a stylish set!

Camilla looked lovely in green, alongside Kate who wore a jacket by Alexander McQueen

The DMRC is a rehabilitation centre for the armed forces.The centre provides neurological care, occupational therapy and physical rehabilitation using adapted gyms and a specialised Help for Heroes swimming pool complex. Prince William officially opened the new treatment centre in June 2018 and he was the patron of the charity raising money for the centre, so it's special to see him returning with his wife, father and stepmother two years later.

WATCH: Royals arriving at Stanford Hall

It's been great seeing the four royals together. The Cambridges and Charles and Camilla are often photographed in a group for more formal occasions such as Trooping the Colour, Remembrance Day, and Christmas in Sandringham. Charles, Camilla, William and Kate also enjoyed a day out together at Royal Ascot last summer where they shared a carriage. Squad goals, right?

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall: her spectacular diamond engagement ring

We last saw mother-of-two Camilla last week when she headed to the Royal Marsden in Sutton, Greater London. Braving the cold, the blonde royal wore a fabulously cosy yet elegant co-ord, which consisted of a royal blue tweed jacket that had statement buttons and silk patches at the pockets and collar, a matching skirt and she added leather boots and gloves. Chic!

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall looks glamorous in polka dots at black tie dinner