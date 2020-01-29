The Duchess of Cornwall dazzles in a tweed and satin co-ord and it's dreamy Prince Charles' wife dresses up in style...

On Wednesday afternoon, the Duchess of Cornwall visited Banbury and looked as stylish as ever as she arrived at the RVS at Cornhill Centre. She was greeted by the Mayor of Banbury and Councillor John Colegrave. Dressing to impress, the 72-year-old wore a lovely cobalt blue tweed jacket, with a matching, coordinating fit-and-flare skirt. But did you see the skirt's hem? It featured a lovely satin trim, giving it a super glam touch. Amazing! The mother-of-two kept the chills out by wearing black tights, high heel shoes and she carried her favourite black handbag by Demellier London.

Camilla's skirt was so striking

During the visit, Camilla was introduced to the centre’s staff and volunteer groups, including their youngest volunteers, seven-year-old Amelia and five-year-old Bobby. So cute!

The Duchess also met with a representative from The People’s Postcode Lottery and learned of the invaluable funding the centre receives from them.

The Duchess is rarely seen without her 'Mini Venice' bag, which is by DeMellier. The cute little bag is practical yet stylish. Made in luxurious calf leather, it's lightweight and can be worn over the shoulder, cross-body or carried by its ladylike handle (which is what Camilla usually does.) The royal first wore the design in a racing green tone in 2018 and it goes perfectly with her tailored coats and jackets. Once the summer came however, we were delighted to see she picked the same shape - but in a pretty blush pink. We've since discovered that the brand makes this very bag in a further nineteen colours, from red and burgundy to black and navy blue and there's even a version which features stripes. The Duchess of Sussex also has Camilla's bag in green too! Meghan first rocked the tote back in January 2018, on an official visit to Cardiff.

