The Duchess of Cornwall: her spectacular diamond engagement ring It's been 15 years since the royal couple announced their betrothal

It's been 15 years since Prince Charles proposed to the Duchess of Cornwall. And in celebration of their milestone, we're taking a closer look at the spectacular engagement ring that the future King presented to his partner…

It's hard to miss the beautiful art deco design that adorns Camilla's left hand. It features a large five-carat emerald cut diamond at its centre, with three diamond baguettes on each side. The Duchess pairs it with a modest wedding band made from traditional Welsh gold. The ring previously belonged to Prince Charles's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother. Notably, however, it was not her wedding ring or her engagement, but one of the many rings in her collection. At the time, Clarence House confirmed that the band – estimated at more than £165,000 - was simply a precious family heirloom. The ring is just one of many jewellery pieces Camilla owns from the Queen Mother's collection. The Duchess is also known for wearing the Greville Tiara, another royal adornment that was passed down from Charles's grandma.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were married on 9 April 2005 in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall. The wedding date had been set for 8 April, 2005 but had to be postponed by a day, so that the Prince of Wales could represent the Queen at the funeral of Pope John Paul II. So on 9 April, after the civil vows, the Prince and Duchess held a service of blessing at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The Duchess' beautiful engagement ring previously belonged to the Queen Mother

For the first part of their wedding day at Windsor Guildhall, just 28 people gathered to watch Charles and Camilla take their vows. The Duchess chose a cream silk chiffon dress and a matching coat from Anna Valentine for the occasion. Milliner Philip Treacy designed her wide-brimmed hat with French lace and feathers. Prince William and Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, served as the witnesses. For the blessing at St. George's Chapel, Camilla changed into a second outfit: a pale blue dress hand-embroidered with gold thread. Philip Treacy also designed her headdress with gold-leafed feathers and Swarovski diamonds.

Charles and Camilla were married on 9 April 2005

The Queen and Prince Philip did not attend the civil wedding ceremony, but did join the service of blessing. The royal couple then hosted a reception for the newlyweds at Windsor Castle later that day. At the reception, the Telegraph reported that Charles toasted his new bride with a heartfelt speech in which he thanked the new Duchess, "who has stood with me through thick and thin and whose optimism and humor have seen me through".