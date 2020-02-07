The Duchess of Cornwall dresses up her blue co-ord with some funky leather touches The wife of Prince Charles looked as stylish as ever...

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cornwall looked as radiant as ever as she headed to her latest royal engagement. Camilla was pictured walking through the garden with the landscaper Piet Oudolf during a visit to Maggie's at The Royal Marsden in Sutton, Greater London. The first Maggie's Centre opened in Edinburgh in 1996 and there are now 26 centres across the UK and more planned for the future. The Duchess has been President of Maggie's since 2008 and has visited 11 centres across England, Wales and Scotland. The 72-year-old braved the cold in a lovely blue co-ord, which consisted of a royal blue tweed jacket that had statement buttons and silk patches at the pockets and collar, a matching skirt and she added leather boots and gloves. Chic!

Camilla looked fabulous in blue

It's been a week full of appointments for the mother-of-two.On Tuesday evening, the royal visited Banqueting House in London for a black tie dinner alongside Prince Charles, and she looked stunning in a tulle black and red polka dot dress.

Camilla wore polka dots at a formal event earlier this week

The royal styled the chic gown with sheer tights, pointed shoes, and a gorgeous necklace and matching earrings.

Camilla is often seen carrying her 'Mini Venice' bag by DeMellier, but at this bash she opted to go hands-free. She (close space) also wore her famous blonde hair in a bouffant, bouncy style at the event, which was held to support the work of the British Asian Trust, which aims to offer social support across South Asia.

Her diamond earrings were by high-end jeweller Van Cleef & Arpels - in a style she has been wearing for many years. On Sunday evening, it appeared that fellow glam royal - the Duchess of Cambridge - may have taken style tips from Camilla, for she too sported a very similar pair of shoulder-grazing gems by the designer brand. Great minds think alike ladies!

