The Duchess of Cornwall looks glamorous in polka dots at black tie dinner We love this style on her

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall visited Banqueting House in London for a black tie dinner alongside husband Prince Charles, and she looked stunning in a tulle black and red polka dot dress. The royal styled the chic gown with sheer tights, pointed shoes, and a gorgeous necklace and matching earrings - and we loved the final look.

The Van Cleef & Arpels earrings were similar to a style worn by the Duchess of Cambridge at this week’s BAFTAs - perhaps the two royals have been taking style advice from each other?

Camilla ditched her usual 'Mini Venice' bag, which is by DeMellier, for the formal event - instead opting to go hands-free to draw attention to her chic look. She wore her hair in its usual curled style as she supported her husband at the event, which was held to support the work of the British Asian Trust, which aims to offer social support across South Asia.

Also during the event, Katy Perry promised to sing to the Prince of Wales' plants as she was named a new ambassador for his British Asian Trust, which aims to prevent child-trafficking. She said: "I'm excited to be here because I'm a big fan of His Royal Highness and all the work that he has done and is continuing to do, especially in India for children.

"In my own personal experience, he has an incredibly kind soul - so kind that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I would sing to his plants. And I will in the future. You have my word, sir."

WATCH: Prince Charles asks Katy Perry to sing to his plants

Prince Charles and Camilla also met with supporters of the Trust, politicians and leading global business leaders during the event.