The Countess of Wessex wears stunning Victoria Beckham dress with chic nail polish

On Friday, the Countess of Wessex visited Germany and looked gorgeous in a burgundy dress with orange abstract print from Victoria Beckham’s line. The 55-year-old - who loves to make a statement with her fashion choices - wore the stand-out style, which she paired with taupe nail polish and a bold necklace. She wore her hair up in a simple style and looked radiant.

The pictures were shared on Twitter by the UK in Germany account, which wrote: “The Countess of Wessex and German Minister @Mi_Muentefering had the opportunity to meet the panelists of the joint #MSC2020 Townhall meeting by @GermanyDiplo and the British Embassy on #WomenPeaceSecurity for an informal lunch today. #RebelsWithACause #Freundship”

We can't get enough of this unique nail varnish, which she's been sporting for some time now.

Her gorgeous dress was from royal favourite Victoria Beckham’s resort 2020 collection, and is available to buy online now - although it does come with a royal price tag, at £1,400.

Printed crepe midi dress, £1,390, Victoria Beckham @ Selfridges

It’s not the first time the Countess has worn a style from the designer. One of the first times the Countess wore a design by the former Spice Girl was back in in 2015 at the BGC Charity event. Turning to the high end label, Sophie wowed onlookers in a zesty orange fitted dress, which she teamed with nude patent leather shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

And in March last year, The wife of Prince Edward stunned in an unusual camouflage top and skirt from VB's high-end range. The skirt had deep pleats from the waist and was made in lightweight silk, while the print was made up of a Bordeaux and green colourway.

Guess we’ve found her favourite designer!

