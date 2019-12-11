The Countess of Wessex recycles her blue Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit at Westminster Abbey The blonde royal brings the glamour in one of her favourite outfits...

On Wednesday afternoon, the Countess of Wessex accompanied her husband Prince Edward, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and Prince Michael at a service of Thanksgiving for the life and work of Sir Donald Gosling, which was held at Westminster Abbey. Dressing to impress and braving the cold conditions, Sophie wowed fans in a navy blue jumpsuit by one of her favourite designers Emilia Wickstead. She added a fabulous circular hat in the same shade, high heel shoes and a coordinating cosy navy blue coat.

Sophie looked stylish in her Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit

If Sophie's jumpsuit looks familiar that's because she wore it back in June at Royal Ascot. Her £1,500 ensemble featured flared trousers with front pleats, with a cinched in waist and a chunky buckled belt. On Ladies Day, the 54-year-old accessorised with a fancy studded clutch bag, high heels and a coordinating hat once again.

The Duchess of Cornwall also went for the same navy tone

The mother-of-two wore her long blonde hair up in a bun, and as always, opted for a natural makeup look. She was joined by many other members of the royal family, including the Queen, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Autumn Phillips.

The Countess first wore the jumpsuit at Royal Ascot 2019 in June

Jumpsuits are big on the Countess's radar. In 2018 when Royal Ascot released its new dress code that included the all-in-one style, Sophie became the first royal to experiment with wearing one. Choosing Emilia Wickstead again, she rocked a pastel-toned, wide legged jumpsuit which featured flowing culotte trousers, short sleeves and pleats.

The Duchess of Cornwall also looked super chic at the abbey, donning the same navy blue shade as Sophie - in the form of a lovely dress coat which covered her black dress. She added black tights, high heel boots, a wide-brimmed navy hat and carried a fab black clutch bag by Launer London - the only handbag brand the Queen sports.

