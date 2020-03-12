The Queen's latest colour block dress wins praise from royal fans he 93-year-old monarch has got style!

The Queen is renowned for her incredible sense of style and Her Majesty's latest look has received praise on social media. The royal family shared photos from the 93-year-old monarch's audience with Lord Prior, Professor Mark Compton, as she received the Order of St John's first ever Service medal in gold.

READ: Sophie Wessex has been working as a secret clothes shopper for the Queen!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's best fashion moments

Royal fans couldn't help but notice Her Majesty's bold colour block frock in hues of red and purple, with one Instagram user commenting "Lovely dress!" and another saying, "I love her outfit, forever stylish our Queen."

The Queen has won praise for her colour block dress

The monarch teamed her on-trend outfit with her trusty patent black loafers, a string of pearls and her diamond art deco double clip brooch. The Queen's personal dresser Angela Kelly revealed some of Her Majesty's style secrets in her book The Other Side of the Coin: the Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe last year.

Earlier this week, the Queen attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey with the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Her Majesty looked elegant in an air force blue double-breasted coat by Stewart Parvin, with a matching feathered hat and her Jardine Star diamond brooch.

MORE: Royal shoe envy! The sparkliest heels Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and other ladies have worn

The Queen at the Commonwealth Day service

The rest of the royal ladies stood out in an array of block colour looks for the service. The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a crimson red Catherine Walker coat, while the Duchess of Sussex looked striking in an emerald green caped Emilia Wickstead dress. The Countess of Wessex wore a white and navy Suzannah dress and the Duchess of Cornwall chose a navy lace dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.