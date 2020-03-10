Sophie Wessex has been working as a secret clothes shopper for the Queen!

The Countess of Wessex has long impressed with her style credentials, and is known to have a close relationship with her mother-in-law, the Queen. So it is perhaps only natural that she has been entrusted with purchasing items of clothing for Her Majesty. Shirt maker Emma Willis has revealed that Sophie is among her customers, and revealed that the Countess doesn't just buy for herself on her shopping trips. "I've made many, many clothes for the Countess of Wessex – when I used to do a full women's collection," Sophie told the Daily Mail. "She bought a shirt for her husband, Prince Edward, once. And she also bought a shirt for her mother-in-law, so I've made a shirt for the Queen!"

The Countess of Wessex's style file

The monarch isn't the only royal that Sophie is helping out on the fashion front. Last year it was revealed that she has also had a hand in the Duchess of Cambridge's wardrobe! Designer Donna Ida disclosed that Sophie has bought select items for Kate in the past, telling Sebastian Shakespeare: "My friend, a stylist, is best friends with Sophie Wessex, and Sophie buys from us. She got our [£295] black Sadie jumpsuit for herself and then asked for one for Kate. She said: 'Kate wants one, can I get one as well?' Kate's never been seen wearing it in public. It's home-wear."

Sophie has been known to buy items of clothing for Duchess Kate

The Countess, 55, is known for her classically tailored and timeless ensembles – which, understandably, have also caught the eye of her 16-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor. The teen has been spotted wearing a few items from her mother’s wardrobe - most recently, on Christmas Day 2019, when mother and daughter headed to church in Sandringham. Sophie looked as impeccable as ever, rocking a Suzannah Brodie coat with an Emilia Wickstead 'Dalia' blouse and 'Richie' printed skirt. She accessorised with a Jane Taylor headband and a Sophie Habsburg clutch. Louise meanwhile, wore a gorgeous Stella McCartney tartan coat that Sophie has previously worn, and carried a nude Sophie Habsburg clutch her mother has sported many times. Louise also rocked a plaited headband by Jane Taylor - one of her mum's favourite milliners.