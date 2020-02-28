Why we could see the Queen wearing leopard print soon Lots of other royals love to wear the bold print…

Our lovely Queen has a certain set of styles she likes to stick to when it comes to her outfits. There's a lot of bright colours, matching hats and even co-ordinating umbrellas involved, and we love it! And while Her Majesty likes to stick with what she knows when it comes to her wardrobe, we've been wondering if she might have been tempted to try a little leopard print come Spring/Summer, since her favourite Fulton umbrella has recently been relaunched in the design for the new season.

We'd love to see the Queen with a leopard print umbrella!

Now, we won't hold out hope for a head-to-toe leopard look (we can dream!), but perhaps a twinning scarf and brolly would be nice? On rainy days, the Queen always matches her domed umbrella with her outfit. In fact, she once owned a glamorous leopard coat, worn in the 1950s and 60s - though it was in fact real fur, and the monarch announced in 2019 that she will now only wear faux.

Wearing a leopard coat in 1962

Fulton are proud owners of the Queen's royal warrant and supply all her wet weather accessories in a rainbow of colours. Importantly, the birdcage umbrellas are completely transparent apart from the trim, allowing the crowds to catch a glimpse of Her Majesty when she's walking past – and for the Monarch to have a little fun with different colours. The new leopard print version costs £29 and we really hope to see the Queen carrying it soon!

Of course, the Queen's umbrellas are traditionally custom-made. Nigel Fulton, CEO of the brand, previously told HELLO! that at the start of each season he is approached by the Queen's personal assistant and senior dresser Angela Kelly to design bespoke brollies for the Monarch.



"The Queen's senior dresser usually sends us swatches of material or colour chips for us to match the coloured border on the birdcage umbrellas," he said. "We then produce samples for their approval and if no further changes are needed we make up the finished umbrellas." The Queen Mother was also a fan of the colourful designs, and was the first royal to carry a Fulton umbrella – the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been spotted using them during rainy red carpet appearances. Talk about royally approved!

