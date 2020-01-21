Pick up a dogtooth coat that looks JUST like The Queen's The Queen will forever be our style icon…

On Sunday morning bright and early, Her Majesty The Queen looked refreshed, happy and totally stylish as she stepped out in Sandringham to attend a church service at St Mary the Virgin, Hillington. The monarch looked lovely in her on-trend houndstooth coat which she teamed with her favourite black brogues and a patent black bag by Launer London. The royal added a black floral hat and pearls to complete her outfit. The 93-year-old was accompanied by her son Prince Andrew. We were excited to see HRH in the print - it's directional and everywhere right now. We've found some great alternatives on the high street too - from H&M to George at Asda. If you fancy glamming up your coat collection, keep scrolling.

The Queen looked amazing in her houndstooth coat

The Queen has always loved prints and often steps out in some seriously eye-catching designs. Last year when she arrived at King's Lynn railway station in Norfolk, she wrapped up warm in a chic camel coat and a Burberry headscarf.

Black Dogtooth Checked Formal Coat, £36, George at Asda

The 93-year-old looked cosy and totally stylish in the camel-toned outfit, which she teamed with her favourite horsebit shoes. It's easy to see why they call the monarch the Queen of Fashion, right?

MORE: The Countess of Wessex wows in wide-leg berry trousers for a Church service with the Queen

Many celebrities are fans of the Queen's style - including Good Morning Britain and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here star, Kate Garraway. In a chat with HELLO! in the summer, we asked the ITV favourite who she thought the best-dressed royal was.

Dogtooth-patterned coat, £69.99, H&M

"I think you have to start with the Queen. I was lucky enough to do two shows live from Buckingham Palace on Good Morning Britain which were amazing."

The Queen sporting a tartan Burberry scarf in 2018

She added: "I got a chance to look at some of the dresses she's worn and her waist was miniscule back in the 50s! I think she's extraordinary how she's has a complete sense of personal style and she thinks about the people that want to see her - which is why she always wears bright colours."

READ: Look back at royal fashion 10 years ago – including Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.