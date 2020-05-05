Sophie Wessex's beautiful statement earrings are more affordable than you might think The Countess looked beautiful on her video call!

The Countess of Wessex surprised royal fans by appearing in a new video on Tuesday, opening the NHS Nightingale Hospital North East in Sunderland via video message. And as well as giving a heartfelt speech paying tribute to all those involved in launching the facility, she of course chose an elegant and classic outfit for the important occasion. While she was wearing a beautiful blue shade, we can't see much of her fashion choices from the neck up, but we did notice her gorgeous statement earrings.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Countess opens NHS Nightingale Hospital North East

Sophie wore a pretty and natural makeup look for her video appearance, teaming a petal-pink lipstick with her glowing skin. Her chic disc earrings are a pair she has worn before, from one of her favourite independent designers Lucia Odescalchi. In fact, if you've dreamed of owning a piece of Sophie's royal jewellery collection, they are much more affordable than some of her more exclusive pieces, at around £175.

MORE: Sad news for Meghan Markle and one of her favourite fashion labels

Chainging Berlin Earrings, Lucia Odescalchi

The Countess owns a number of other pairs of earrings from the unique brand, including another statement pair she wore to the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception with the Duchess of Cambridge in February 2018. Sophie has worn her Lucia Odescalchi pieces to various important royal engagements, so they are clearly among her favourite pieces.

At the Commonwealth Fashion Exchange Reception with Duchess Kate

Speaking on Tuesday, Sophie paid tribute to the new Nightingale Hospital, which she called: "a beacon of care, a beacon of reassurance, of strength, of compassion and a beacon of innovation. It is a representation of the combined capability of many individuals and organisations, as well as a wonderful reflection of Sunderland's industrious spirit".

MORE: The perfect self-isolation gifts you'll want to send to your loved ones

She added: "Your determination, teamwork and skill has resulted in a hospital that will help to provide care to anyone in need. You have demonstrated that we are meeting the challenge of COVID-19 head on. On behalf of the nation and the North East community who you stand ready to serve, thank you for making all of this possible."