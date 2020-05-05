Sad news for Meghan Markle and one of her favourite fashion labels J Crew has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic

J Crew – the fashion brand loved by the likes of Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama – has become the first major US retailer to file for bankruptcy during the coronavirus lockdown. Its main creditors will now take control of the group in exchange for cancelling debts of $1.65bn (£1.3bn). They are also providing around $400m to keep J Crew's operations afloat, the BBC reports. J Crew Group's chief executive described the move as a "financial restructuring" that would enable the business to thrive for years to come.

Meghan has long been a fan of J Crew. In September 2019, she stepped out for the US Open wearing a stylish denim shirt dress by the brand, which retailed for £132. Predictably, it sold out in ever size within hours of the Duchess wearing it.

Meghan chose a J Crew denim skirt to attend the 2019 US Open

That was by no means the first time Meghan caused an item from the label to sell out. One of our favourite J.Crew pieces Prince Harry's wife has worn is her navy blue coat with white piping and large lapels she chose for an appearance in Birmingham with her husband back in March 2018.

Meghan wowed in a monochrome J Crew skirt in Cape Town

Meghan also packed J Crew in her suitcase during the royal tour of New Zealand in October 2018. Items included a pair of skinny jeans, and a green khaki jacket that the mum-of-one has worn on a number of occasions. And just last year, during the couple's visit to South Africa, Meghan wowed in a sophisticated monochrome skirt from the US label. The piece, which retailed for £145 on netaporter.com, featured contrasting stripes to create the illusion of pleats, an elasticated waistline and an A-line shape that flared out at the midi hem.

The Duchess also owns a rattan clutch from the US label

It's not just J Crew clothing beloved by Meghan. The Duchess was seen carrying a rattan clutch from the preppy label as she cheered on Prince Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup in August 2019.