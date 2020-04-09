Like all members of the royal family, Princess Beatrice has an enviable collection of jewellery, from her sparkly diamond engagement ring which took four months to create, to the delicate accessories she dons for public events. But do you remember the sweet friendship bracelet by popular jeweller Monica Vinader she wore back in 2018? The Princess stunned royal fans wearing a £325 Needle & Thread embroidered dress as she attended a dinner for beauty brand L'Occitane, accessorising with a simple 18-carat rose gold bracelet.

Beatrice looked gorgeous wearing the rose gold accessory back in 2018

At the time, HELLO! found the dazzling jewellery was priced at £175, but Monica Vinader has reduced it to just £75 in their spring sale - what a price difference! Known as the 'Nura Friendship' bracelet, the accessory was created to mark a very special milestone for the brand. It celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2018, which happened to be the same year Beatrice was pictured wearing the bracelet. Half the profits from the sale of the jewellery go to Women for Women International - a charity which supports women survivors of war to rebuild their lives.

While the stunning royal opted for the rose gold colour which perfectly complimented her summery outfit, it is also available in gold or sterling silver with different coloured bands. Plus, it would make a lovely sentimental gift to a loved one, as it can be personalised with messages, motifs or even a hand-drawn design.

Rose gold friendship bracelet, was £175 now £75, Monica Vinader

The daughter of Prince Andrew is not the only royal lady who loves Monica Vinader, with the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex also donning the accessories in the past. Fans of Kate's green and gold 'Siren’ drop earrings, which she has worn on multiple occasions over the past few years, can also pick up very similar items in the sale. Our top picks are the Amazonite stacking ring, available for just £47.50, and the matching £125 friendship bracelet which features a green Amazonite nugget in the middle. But we'd hurry as items are likely to sell out quickly and the sale is only valid for spring! Who wouldn't want to get their hands on items from the royals' jewellery box for less?

