Kate Middleton is patriotic in red dress she makes touching Zoom call to war veterans The Duchess has nailed her waist-up style!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked VE Day in a very special way - by making a sweet video call to residents at a Royal British Legion care home in East Sussex from Anmer Hall. As always, Kate looked lovely in an elegant red outfit and no doubt her fashion fans are keen to learn more about her look, which appears to be one of her classic LK Bennett dresses, which Kate originally debuted at Wimbledon in 2015.

WATCH: William and Kate join VE Day celebrations with war veterans over video call

The royal has certainly been wowing royal-watchers with her at-home outfits, and this one is no different. The A-line midi dress cost £250 from LK Bennett in 2015 and it sold out immediately when Kate wore it courtside for the tennis tournament. She originally accessorised with a striking leopard print Diane von Furstenberg clutch bag and her Mirabelle "Lolita" earrings. As ever, she styled her hair in soft waves and wore her signature natural makeup for the video call.

LK Bennett's Cayla dress was an instant sell-out

Champagne was flowing as Prince William and Kate listened to the residents as they reminisced about the day the war ended in Europe on 8 May 1945. The Duchess even revealed during the video call that her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had been asked by their teachers at Thomas's school in Battersea, to learn Dame Vera Lynn's famous wartime anthem We'll Meet Again.

William and Kate at Wimbledon in 2015

Friday's 75th anniversary of VE Day also saw the Queen make a moving speech to the nation. The broadcast was recorded in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, the same location where Her Majesty reassured the nation "better days will return," during her address amid the coronavirus pandemic.

No doubt fans have been grateful for the support from the royal family during the UK's continuing lockdown. On Thursday, Duchess Kate also appeared on This Morning to discuss her new photography project alongside the National Portrait Gallery, inviting the public to get involved and submit their images that capture the spirit of the nation during this time. There's no better excuse to get creative, right?

