The Duchess of Cambridge is nailing lockdown style with her envious jumper collection – and the latest addition to her wardrobe is no different. Kate looked so chic wearing a beautiful baby blue wool and cashmere mix chevron design by Tabitha Webb during a virtual bedside visit with new parents this week. The Jessie Knit will set you back £275, but its classic design means it can be worn any season – and given the unpredictable weather we're having at the moment, the cost per wear factor basically means it pays for itself (kind of). The jumper comes in small, medium and large – and it's still in stock in all sizes!

Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous Tabitha Webb knit for her virtual visit

Kate has been nailing 'from the waist up' dressing since entering lockdown. Last month, she showed off two perfect looks in one day; during a surprise cameo on BBC Breakfast and during a roundtable call with key figures from mental health organisations around the country.

In her Zoom conference call, Kate appeared to be wearing her green, high neck jumper from Really Wild, worn for her sweet Christmas engagement in 2019. The royal was also pictured wearing an elegant striped jumper in her BBC interview, which is a recycled piece from the King's Cup launch in May 2019. It's thought to be a Joostricot jumper, which is now sadly unavailable.

Kate wore her Tabitha Webb knit to take part in a surprise virtual visit with new parents Rebecca Attwood and John Gill, 16 hours after they welcomed their baby son into the world. The Duchess cooed over little Max, telling mum Rebecca and dad John: "Hello! Very nice to meet you! This is definitely a first, I think!"

"He is so sweet. Ah, congratulations! When did you have him?" she asked Rebecca, who was sitting up in her hospital bed alongside her baby's cot. Told he had arrived at 10pm the previous night, the future queen replied: "My goodness, you must be exhausted." The conversation came during a call from Kate to midwives she worked alongside on a two-day work placement at Kingston Hospital last November.

