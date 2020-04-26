The Duchess of Cambridge delighted royal fans on Thursday when she made a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. While many were initially disappointed to find that Kate's stunning Ghost dress is no longer available to buy online, they will be thrilled to hear how it is helping support the NHS amid the COVID-19 crisis.

WATCH: the Cambridges clap for the NHS

A video on the TV show showed the family of five joining in with the 'Clap for our Carers' campaign, stepping outside their front door dressed in head-to-toe blue to publicly recognise and applaud NHS workers battling the coronavirus outbreak. As usual, all eyes were on Kate's stunning outfit, which was a beautiful blue floral Ghost frock known as the 'Anouk' design which featured a ruffle hemline and pretty puff sleeves. Unsurprisingly, it flew off the virtual shelves and even mysteriously disappeared from the brand's website shortly after her appearance. The 'Kate effect' regularly causes sell-outs with fans rushing to emulate the Duchess' style, but after hearing the brand's latest announcement, we reckon the public will be glad it's so popular.

On Friday, Ghost took to social media to reveal all sales from the dress would go towards NHS charities. "We are donating all of our online proceeds from the Anouk dress to the NHS @nhscharitiestogether @nhswebsite. We strive to continuously support the amazing work that the NHS staff and volunteers are doing, throughout this challenging battle against COVID-19, to keep us all safe. Thank you NHS, we truly appreciate you," Ghost captioned the Instagram post.

Ghost shared the sweet announcement on social media

Many fans were even more inclined to get their hands on the dress considering the worthy cause, and after several inquiries about where to buy the dress, the brand responded: "Unfortunately we sold out earlier today but please do keep checking the website in case we receive returns!"

