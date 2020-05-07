Kate Middleton stuns in adorable tree-print dress for This Morning appearance She shopped at contemporary brand Raey for her look

The Duchess of Cambridge will make an exciting appearance on This Morning on Thursday, and of course, royal fans will be desperate to find out her outfit details as always! The royal chose to wear a beautiful tree-print dress from fashion blogger-favourite brand, Raey. Since Kate has spoken before about her love of nature, we're not surprised she loves this beautiful pattern.

Kate looked beautiful in her floral dress

Unsurprisingly, the beautiful dress quickly sold out - especially since it was reduced from £495 to £148 in the brand's sale! Called the 'Bracelet Sleeve Acid Tree-Print Silk Dress', we'll certainly be keeping our eyes out to see if it comes back into stock.

There is another version of the dress still available, however - also reduced to £148! The 'Bracelet sleeve splodge-print silk dress' is equally as beautiful, and we wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess has snapped this one up, too. Her new dress seems to prove that she likes shopping at Matches Fashion, too, since it's the exclusive UK retailer of Raey.

But if your budget doesn't stretch to Kate's designer styles, we've found some incredible dupes on the high-street, too. We love the Never Fully Dressed frill neck dress, which is made in a similar yellow shade and features gorgeous puff sleeves.

Ganni also stocks a pretty vibrant yellow floral dress which we think Kate would love, reduced in the sale from £210 to £147. Warehouse's 'Ditsy Floral Midi Dress', £52, would also give a similar look.

The Duchess appears on This Morning to talk about a new exciting project she has launched with one of her patronages, the National Portrait Gallery. Kate has invited people from across the UK to submit photos they've taken during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK in a community photography project called Hold Still.

The collaboration between the royal and the National Portrait Gallery aims to capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and feelings of the nation as it continues to deal with the pandemic.

