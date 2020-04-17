﻿
kate-william-zoom

Kate Middleton stuns fans with TWO outfits in new photos - and her striped jumper is a beauty

The Duchess' at-home style is so beautiful…

Fiona Ward

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made new appearances via video link from their Norfolk home during the coronavirus lockdown - the royal couple made a surprise cameo on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, and have also been pictured during a roundtable call with key figures from mental health organisations around the country. Of course, Kate's fashion fans have been keen to spot her at-home outfits - and as ever, the Duchess looked beautiful for both occasions.

Loading the player...


WATCH: Kate admits her homeschooling lie to George, Charlotte and Louis in BBC interview

Nailing 'from the waist up' dressing, Kate appears to be wearing a green jumper for her Zoom call. With its high neckline, it could be her Really Wild knit, worn for her sweet Christmas engagement in 2019 - though we think the chic top could be a new buy. 

MORE: 12 times royal ladies looked beautiful in sunshine yellow! From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle and more

william-kate-zoom-call

William and Kate chaired a roundtable discussion online

L.K. Bennett's 'Grace' fine knit jumper certainly looks similar, and even better - it's been reduced by 50 per cent in the brand's sale. Could Kate have done a spot of online shopping while on lockdown?

lk-bennett-jumper

Grace Green Fine Knit Jumper, £55, L.K. Bennett

BUY NOW

The royal was also pictured wearing an elegant striped jumper in her BBC interview, which is a recycled piece from the King's Cup launch in May 2019. It's thought to be a Joostricot jumper, which is now sadly unavailable, though there are some pretty new colours and designs that we think Kate would love! 

SHOP: Sweet rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

lk-bennett-breton-jumper

Kate's Breton jumper is unavailable, but this L.K. Bennett version is very similar

BUY NOW 

William and Kate have been discussing the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 lockdown, and will tell the nation "we're in this together" as part of a new video supporting PHE's Every Mind Matters website. A range of new resources are being made available to the public, including a tailored COVID-19 mind plan, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about kate middleton

More news