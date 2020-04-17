Kate Middleton stuns fans with TWO outfits in new photos - and her striped jumper is a beauty The Duchess' at-home style is so beautiful…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made new appearances via video link from their Norfolk home during the coronavirus lockdown - the royal couple made a surprise cameo on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, and have also been pictured during a roundtable call with key figures from mental health organisations around the country. Of course, Kate's fashion fans have been keen to spot her at-home outfits - and as ever, the Duchess looked beautiful for both occasions.

WATCH: Kate admits her homeschooling lie to George, Charlotte and Louis in BBC interview

Nailing 'from the waist up' dressing, Kate appears to be wearing a green jumper for her Zoom call. With its high neckline, it could be her Really Wild knit, worn for her sweet Christmas engagement in 2019 - though we think the chic top could be a new buy.

William and Kate chaired a roundtable discussion online

L.K. Bennett's 'Grace' fine knit jumper certainly looks similar, and even better - it's been reduced by 50 per cent in the brand's sale. Could Kate have done a spot of online shopping while on lockdown?

Grace Green Fine Knit Jumper, £55, L.K. Bennett

The royal was also pictured wearing an elegant striped jumper in her BBC interview, which is a recycled piece from the King's Cup launch in May 2019. It's thought to be a Joostricot jumper, which is now sadly unavailable, though there are some pretty new colours and designs that we think Kate would love!

Kate's Breton jumper is unavailable, but this L.K. Bennett version is very similar

William and Kate have been discussing the importance of mental health during the COVID-19 lockdown, and will tell the nation "we're in this together" as part of a new video supporting PHE's Every Mind Matters website. A range of new resources are being made available to the public, including a tailored COVID-19 mind plan, and support for specific mental wellbeing issues like anxiety, stress, low mood and trouble sleeping.

