﻿
the-queen-philip

The Queen's adorable heart-shaped jewellery for Prince Philip's 99th birthday – sweet meaning revealed

Find out the meaning of her special jewellery

Fiona Ward

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have posed for a sweet portrait to mark Prince Philip's 99th birthday! The photograph - which was taken in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle on Monday - shows the royal couple dressed smartly, with Philip proudly wearing a Household Division tie. And it looks like Her Majesty chose a special outfit for the occasion, too, wearing a beautiful floral dress from Angela Kelly and her Cullinan V diamond brooch – which features an 18.8 carat heart-shaped stone at its centre. How lovely is that?

queen-prince-philip-portrait

The Queen and Prince Philip released a new picture to mark the Duke's birthday

The monarch's incredible brooch is a very special piece in her collection – with a fascinating history, too. The Cullinan V originally belonged to her grandmother, Queen Mary. It is one of a number of stones cut from the famous 3,106-carat Cullinan - the largest diamond ever found.

MORE: Royal wedding tiaras worn by European princesses - all the magical pictures

cullinan-v-brooch

A close-up of the romantic Cullinan V brooch

The largest cuts from the incredible original stone - which was given to King Edward VII in 1907 as a symbolic gesture intended to heal the rift between Britain and South Africa following the Boer War – were set into the Crown Jewels.

queen-cullinan-brooch

The Queen wearing the incredible Cullinan III and IV brooch

Another brooch from the huge diamond, the incredible Cullinan III and IV Brooch, which features a square and pear cut from the original stone, is another special piece in the Queen's collection – which she has only worn a number of times. She memorably sported it during the 2018 documentary The Coronation, and the royal family refer to it fondly as 'Granny's chips'!

the-queen-fashion-week

Wearing the Cullinan V brooch at fashion week

But the Cullinan V brooch is one that the Queen seems to return to for a number of occasions – she also wore it at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's royal wedding in October 2018. It certainly seems to be a style she loves, even choosing it for her first appearance at London Fashion Week alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour. It's FROW-worthy, that's for sure – what a piece!

MORE: Meghan Markle's incredible royal jewellery collection

More on:

More about the queen

More news